Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières are the two Canadian cities with the highest average rider ratings.

Montreal has the worst Uber passengers in Canada, after Ottawa and Toronto

According to passenger review data released by Uber, the worst passengers in Canada are in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton and Edmonton.

The reviews are based on the average rating of a passengers’ previous 500 trips, as reviewed by drivers.

According to Uber, the following tips can be used in order to improve your Uber rating as a passenger.

Clean up after your mess

Buckle up

Be ready

Treat everyone with respect

Don’t slam the door

The cities in Canada with the highest average passenger rating are Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Red Deer, Winnipeg and Halifax.

Here are the top 5 Canadian cities with the lowest average rider rating:

1) Ottawa, ON

2) Toronto, ON

3) Montréal, QC

4) Hamilton, ON

5) Edmonton, AB

