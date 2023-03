With John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres, Canadians are revisiting the previous installment in the franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14-million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.”

In second and third place are The Whale (VOD) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (Prime Video).

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now the #1 movie streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.