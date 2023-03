Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to an investigative report that exposes several Montreal churches for holding illegal conversion therapy ceremonies, one of which was compared to an exorcism.

“It is unacceptable that conversion therapy takes place in Montreal. It must stop immediately”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has commented on the ongoing practice of conversion therapy, which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation. The statement follows an investigative report by Journal Métro that exposed a number of Montreal churches for holding illegal conversion therapy ceremonies, one of which was compared to an exorcism.

“Conversion therapy threatens the mental health and rights of LGBTQ2+ people. They are also prohibited by law. It is unacceptable that these practices take place in Montreal, and they must stop immediately.”

Les thérapies de conversion menacent la santé et les droits des personnes LGBTQ2+.



Elles sont aussi interdites par la loi.



C’est inacceptable que ces pratiques se déroulent à Montréal, et elles doivent cesser immédiatement. #polmtl https://t.co/IJzPXQkPfR — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 23, 2023 “It is unacceptable that conversion therapy takes place in Montreal. It must stop immediately”

In Canada, Bill C-4, which came into effect on Jan. 7, 2022, prohibits “knowingly causing another person to undergo conversion therapy.”

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.