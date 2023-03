François Legault is no longer the premier with the highest approval rating.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault has decreased to 55%, 2 points lower than in December when he was the premier with the highest approval rating.

Legault currently sits in fourth place, behind Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador (62%), Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (60%) and Dennis King of Prince Edward Island (58%).

The approval rating of François Legault hit an all-time high of 77% in June 2020; his lowest approval rating was 43%, in September 2022.

“There is a rocky road ahead on the home front for François Legault. Public-sector union contracts with nurses, health professionals, teachers and others expire on March 31 and there has been little progress in contract negotiations.”

François Legault approval rating drops to 55%

The premiers with the lowest approval rating are Heather Stefanson of Manitoba and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, who both sit at 25%.

François Legault approval rating drops to 55%

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.