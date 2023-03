The class action request alleges that the defendants “were more concerned with generating income for themselves than ensuring the safety and health” of the people in the building.

According to a report by CTV, Randy Sears, the father of Old Montreal fire victim Nathan Sears, filed a $22-million lawsuit against Airbnb and two Montrealers in Superior Court today. The local defendants are building owner Emile Benamor and Tariq Hasan, who ran the illegal rental operation in the building that burned down on March 16, killing seven people.

Sears alleges that the defendants “were more concerned with generating income for themselves than about ensuring the safety and health” of the people in the building.

The class action application filed by Sears requests that the damages be split between the people who lived in the building, along with their estates and family members.

