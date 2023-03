“Housing needs remain immense. We are in solution mode to respond quickly, sustainably and effectively.”

City of Montreal to form tactical housing team to protect affordability

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced this morning that a tactical housing team will the formed to protect affordability in the city. This news comes a day after the mayor criticized the Quebec government for choosing to ignore Montreal’s housing crisis in its 2023–24 provincial budget.

“Housing needs remain immense. We are in solution mode to respond quickly, sustainably and effectively. Starting today, I’m forming a tactical housing team to protect Montreal’s affordability.”

Les besoins en habitation demeurent immenses. On est en mode solution pour y répondre rapidement, durablement et efficacement.



Les besoins en habitation demeurent immenses. On est en mode solution pour y répondre rapidement, durablement et efficacement.

Dès aujourd'hui, je forme une équipe tactique en habitation pour protéger l'abordabilité de Montréal.

In November, the City of Montreal committed 2.9% of its $6.76-billion budget for 2023 to social and affordable housing.

