“Lyrics take a backseat to sinister guitar work, noise synths and an overall nightmarish aura on this darkwave drone EP.”

Bonnie Trash, Hail, Hale! (Hand Drawn Dracula)

The atmosphere on a track by Bonnie Trash (from Guelph, ON) has always been tense, gothic and downright calamitous, and on the new EP Hail, Hale!, following up the fantastic debut album Malocchio from last year, twin sisters Emmalia and Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor have gone even more nebulous. Hail, Hale! consists of only three songs and could be considered a darkwave drone EP, as the lyrics take the backseat to sinister guitar work, noise synths and an overall nightmarish aura. Of course, the opening single “Shades of You” is Bonnie Trash at their most accessible, with hair-raising lyrics like “I will eat your tongue,” but with a drone-rock groove that any alternative rock fan will enjoy. It’s interesting that the sisters decided to put this song on Hail, Hale! because it would have made more sense on Malocchio and kind of feels out of place opening this EP. Still, the track could be considered one of Bonnie Trash’s best. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Shades of You”

“Shades of You” by Bonnie Trash, from Hail, Hale!

This review was originally published in the March 2023 issue of Cult MTL.

