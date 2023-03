Flights to the Netherlands will operate five days a week, starting on June 2.

Air Canada announces new nonstop summer flights from Montreal to Amsterdam

Air Canada has just announced the launch of nonstop summer flights from Montreal to Amsterdam, Netherlands, starting on June 2, 2023.

Flights between Montreal and Amsterdam will take place on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, operating five days per week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The nonstop service takes approximately 6 hours and 50 minutes.

There are three cabin types available: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Signature Class, featuring lie-flat individual pods.

For summer 2023, we are offering a new direct connection between @yulaeroport and #Amsterdam @Schiphol, with up to five flights per week between the two cities, further strengthening our #Montreal global hub. #Dreamliner

More: https://t.co/BjOGs0QrSU pic.twitter.com/R7a8rd4dIe — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 15, 2023 Air Canada announces new nonstop summer flights from Montreal to Amsterdam

For more on the nonstop flight between Montreal and Amsterdam, please visit the Air Canada website.

For our latest in travel, please visit the News section.