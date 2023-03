Say bye-bye to hard-to-recycle plastic takeout containers and utensils.

A Montreal ban on single-use plastics is now in effect

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that a ban on certain single-use plastics in the city is now in effect. Tabled in August 2021, the ban includes most types of plastic takeout containers, including straws, utensils, cups and their covers, plates, burger containers and cylindrical containers.

“Join the movement towards a green city! Reducing (plastic use) at the source will give us the greatest gain for the environment.” —Valérie Plante

À partir d’aujourd’hui, certains articles de plastique à usage unique sont interdits à Montréal.



Participez au mouvement vers une ville verte! Réduire à la source nous offrira le plus grand gain pour l’environnement. 🌎#polmtl #MTLsansPlastique pic.twitter.com/JjXqn6U06N — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 28, 2023 A Montreal ban on single-use plastics is now in effect

In December, the federal government announced an end to the manufacturing and importation of plastic straws, grocery bags, cutlery, stir sticks and hard-to-recycle food delivery containers.

For tips on how to reduce your consumption of plastic, please visit the City of Montreal website.

