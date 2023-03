The study found that men are significantly more likely to favour sovereignty in Quebec than women.

38% in Quebec would vote in favour of sovereignty, the highest in 5 years

According to a new study by Léger, 38% of Quebecers would vote in favour of Quebec sovereignty if a referendum was held.

Among francophones, the percentage increases to 48%. Just 9% of non-francophones would be in favour of Quebec sovereignty if a referendum was held.

The popularity of sovereignty grows with age, 65+ being the demographic most in favour, at 45%. 31% of Quebecers 18 to 34 years old would vote “yes” should a referendum be held.

In Montreal, 35% support Quebec sovereignty, lower than in Quebec City (38%) and the rest of Quebec (43%).

The study also found that men (44%) are significantly more likely to favour sovereignty in Quebec than women (33%).

According to Philippe J. Fournier from 338Canada, 38% is the highest level of support for Quebec sovereignty since 2018.

Il s'agit du plus haut niveau d'appui à la souveraineté depuis plusieurs années. #polqc pic.twitter.com/DD6W7mek1Q — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) March 1, 2023 38% in Quebec would vote in favour of sovereignty, the highest in 5 years

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.