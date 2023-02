What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Black History Month Montreal programming begins

Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music continues through Feb. 19 at the Museum of Fine Arts

Les Grands Concerts musical comedy tribute at Cabaret Mado

Ottawa indie rock act Townes plays l’Escogriffe

Jane Penny (TOPS) at la Système

