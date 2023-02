Ruben Östlund’s satirical black comedy is streaming in Canada on VOD.

Triangle of Sadness is now the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Ruben Östlund’s satirical black comedy film and Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

“In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once on Prime Video and TÁR on VOD round out the top three.

Triangle of Sadness is now the #1 movie streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.