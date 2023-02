Triangle of Sadness and The Fabelmans top streaming charts in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, which is streaming in Canada on VOD. In second and third place are Triangle of Sadness and TÁR, which are also both available on VOD in Canada.

