These 18 bars & clubs on St-Laurent are staying open all night for Nuit Blanche on Saturday

The St-Laurent Boulevard merchants association (SDC) has teamed up with the City of Montreal and local nightlife advocates MTL 24/24 for a pilot project to keep 18 bars and clubs (and one restaurant) on the street open all night for Nuit Blanche. The 20th anniversary edition of Nuit Blanche in Montreal takes place this Saturday, Feb. 25, with loads of bars, restaurants, galleries and other cultural institutions mounting special events, or regular events at night — in some cases into the wee hours of the morning.

Similar pilot projects have taken place in Montreal before, but this is the first such experiment on St-Laurent Blvd.

These are the 18 establishments on St-Laurent that will be open all night for Nuit Blanche, with hours and (when provided) programming details:

Apt.200 | 9 p.m.–5 a.m.

Bar Bifteck | 8 p.m.–5 a.m.

Bar Blue Dog | DJs & surprise guests | 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

Bar Champs | Queeraoke Saturdays with special guests | 8 p.m.–8 a.m.

Bar Frappé | 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

Casa del Popolo | 8 p.m.–5 a.m.

Don B Club | Electro DJ | 10 p.m.–6 a.m.

École Privée | 10 p.m.–5 a.m.

Frite Alors! | 8 p.m.–5 a.m.

La Casona | El gran baile Latin dance Festival | 9 p.m.–8 a.m.

La Sala Rossa | Canicule Tropicale night + les Insoumises live | 8 p.m.–5 a.m.

Le Bayou Bar | 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

Le Belmont | Flowtiko | 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

Le Salon Daomé | Kontrast with Misstress Barbara & Nathan Burns b2b Erikel | 10 p.m.–8 a.m.

Peopl | Electro DJ | 10 p.m.–6 a.m.

Rouge Bar | Afrobeat DJ | 10 p.m.–6 a.m.

SuWu | 8 p.m.–5 a.m.

Urbanista Lounge Bar | 8 p.m.–8 a.m.

