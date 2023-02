The federal government is making it possible for Quebec artists to access free legal consultations with a lawyer via the REINFORCEMENT Legal Assistance Fund, distributed by the Artists’ Foundation. With confidentiality guaranteed, along with an assurance that participating lawyers are members of the bar of Quebec, those who access the fund will be able to get a four-hour block (per case) of counselling, research assistance, support with document analysis and legal forms as well as advice on the following types of cases:

Marital or parental conflict;

Disagreement with a retailer, landlord or neighbour;

Hidden defect in your home;

Unjustified rent increase;

Injustice at work;

Medical error;

Contractual questioning;

Verification of wills, etc.

Legal counsel in the form of court representation is not included with the REINFORCEMENT Legal Assistance Fund.

The eligibility criteria for the program are as follows:

Have your fiscal residence in Quebec;

Be over 18 years of age;

Be a professional artist or cultural worker (demonstrate at least 4 years of professional work) mainly in the field of the performing arts and have self-employed status;

Be directly involved in the creation, preparation, production, distribution, presentation, curation, support, or educational and promotional activities of an artistic work in the field of the performing arts;

To apply for any of the REINFORCEMENT Legal Assistance Fund, please click here.

This article was produced in partnership with the Fondation des Artistes.

