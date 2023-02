Todd Field’s monumental psychological drama TÁR, featuring yet another triumphant performance by Cate Blanchett, received a rare 5-star review by Cult MTL.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Triangle of Sadness (VOD), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Prime Video) and TÁR (VOD).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The Last of US (Crave), Happy Valley (CBC Gem) and Cunk on Earth (Netflix).

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.