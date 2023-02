Star Trek: Picard is streaming now in Canada on Crave, CTV and Paramount+.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are The Fabelmans (VOD), Triangle of Sadness (VOD) and TÁR (VOD).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The Last of US (Crave), Star Trek: Picard (Crave, CTV and Paramount+) and Robocar Poli Song Song Museum (로보카폴리 쏭쏭뮤지엄) (Netflix).

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.