The Last of Us is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada for the second straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second straight week is post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.”

In second and third place are The Chosen (Netflix & Tubi) and The White Lotus (Crave).

