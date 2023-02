Five illuminated tubes, now known as the “Tim Hortons Glisse Vite,” are once again being installed on the steps near Place des Arts.

Montréal en Lumière has confirmed that the slides in the Quartier des Spectacles will return this year on the steps of Place des Arts. The “Tim Hortons Glisse Vite” includes five illuminated tubes that will be available periodically from Feb. 16 to March 5. (Please see the schedule here.) The activity is free and open to both children and adults.

For the complete Montréal en Lumière program, please visit the festival’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE (@mtlenlumiere) Illuminated Quartier des Spectacles slides to return for Montréal en Lumière — Tim Hortons Glisse Vite

