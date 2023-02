“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.”

Snow squall watch issued for Montreal, expect periods of reduced visibility this evening

Environment Canada has issued a Snow Squall Watch for Montreal this evening, with visibility expected to be reduced to near zero due to heavy snowfall and blowing snow.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

Please be careful out there.

11:39 EnvCanada issued #SnowSquall watch #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) February 2, 2023 Snow squall watch issued for Montreal, expect periods of reduced visibility this evening

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.