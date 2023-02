Quebec is currently the only province where more approve than disapprove of the prime minister.

Quebec is the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 43% of Canadians approve of the performance of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, including 47% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiments towards the PM are highest.

The provinces where Trudeau is least favoured are Saskatchewan (26%) and Alberta (27%).

Quebec is currently the only province in Canada where more approve (47%) than disapprove (45%) of Justin Trudeau. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

Federal leadership: Trudeau enjoys end of year approval bump; Poilievre remains deeply unpopular with womenhttps://t.co/NjgOTTXeuP pic.twitter.com/iQPiqI7NTu — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 19, 2022 Quebec is the most pro-Justin Trudeau province in Canada

The study also found that just 33% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre.

There is a significant difference in how the two leaders are polling by education level. Justin Trudeau’s popularity increases the more educated one is, while Pierre Poilievre’s decreases.

Justin Trudeau’s approval rating among university graduates is 56%. Pierre Poilievre’s is 23%.

This article was originally published on Dec. 27, 2022 and updated on Feb. 20, 2023.

