The topic of gambling has seeped into many spheres of human life. The feeling of excitement, luxurious halls in land-based casinos, games for every taste, and high stakes is what attracts people. The theme of the casino is very well consecrated in cinema. These films have long become classics and still being a sense of anticipation, excitement and intrigue.

Now more and more people prefer gambling sites to traditional gambling halls in land-based casinos. There are more bonuses here, and new payment methods are available. Crypto gambling is now considered trendy — digital coins allow you to make instant payments with minimal commissions.

Perhaps time will pass, and directors will make new films about casinos affecting online gambling or cryptocurrency payments. But meanwhile, we have compiled a selection of the best classic films that highlight casinos.

Hard Eight

This film was released in 1996 and starred Philip Baker Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly, among others. The picture was remembered and loved by many viewers and critics because it realistically covered the theme of casinos.

The film’s plot revolves around the player Sydney Brown, who is considered a real veteran in the casino. The man befriends a young child prodigy, John Finnegan, who has unique mathematical abilities that come in handy in gambling.

The events of the film develop in different places, of which scenes here are genuinely gloomy, and some are simply ridiculous. But the actions of the main characters intrigue audiences to watch with interest. Also, worth noting is Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress who perfectly managed to play the role of a waitress from Nevada who was forced to become a prostitute.

Hard Eight can hardly be called the highest-grossing film, as it didn’t raise much money after its release. But on the other hand, this picture did a massive hit among casino movies.

Owning Mahowny

The story revolves around Canadian assistant bank manager Dan Mahoney, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman. The man goes on his fascinating journey into the world of casinos, as a result of which he finds himself on the other side of the law.

The film reveals the controversial nature of Dan Mahoney. On the one hand, this is a successful bank employee who his friends and colleagues appreciate; on the other hand, he is an absolute beast at the card table in a casino.

Gambling is ruining Mahoney’s world. He gets embroiled in a multi-million dollar fraud case by the casino manager at the casino where he plays. While Mahoney is betting, a criminal case is already being built against him.

Casino

For many movie lovers, Casino is the best movie related to gambling. First, its name literally speaks for itself. You do not need to be a connoisseur or film critic to understand what the plot of this picture will be built around.

This film takes place in Las Vegas in the 1970s and 1980s. While watching, you will understand how ambiguous the gaming industry was at that time. Here, glory and luxury stand in one place with cruelty.

The entire gambling business of that time was under the mafia’s control. In the film, the American mobster of Italian origin, Niki Santoro, played by John Pesci, dictates his rules on stage. The casino owner’s role went to the magnificent Robert De Niro, who played Sam Rothstein.

Rothstein runs an illegal gambling business in Las Vegas, but his company is constantly on the brink of collapse due to Santoro’s actions. Sam’s life is also well spoiled by his wife, Ginger, who is addicted to alcohol and drugs.

The film has an excellent all-star cast. Everything on the screen still causes a storm of emotions — especially if you’re watching the film for the first time. Casino is considered to be the best picture directed by Martin Scorsese.

Casino Royale

In our selection of the best movies about casinos, it is impossible not to mention Casino Royale, which revolves around another investigation of agent 007. James Bond is a real fan of gambling. He loves luxury and always plays at high stakes. All this is perfectly shown in the film, which was released in 2006.

Casino Royale perfectly combines all those moments that are inherent in a real casino — high risk, wealth, style and luxury. At the Casino Royale, Bond plays one of the most critical poker games of his life in a bid to defeat a subversive banker.

This was a selection of the best casino-themed films. The list of exciting gambling films is not limited to these. Rounders, 21, and Rainman are other famous films that should also be seen.