Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Montreal, projecting between 15 and 20 cm of snow on Tuesday. Snow is expected to begin in the morning and continue throughout the evening.

“There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Please be careful out there.

11:16 EnvCanada issued #Snowfall warning 15 to 20 cm #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) February 27, 2023

