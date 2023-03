The following capsule review of Classic India is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Classic India

An under-the-radar hit hiding in plain sight. A true hole-in-the-wall and legendary take-out counter, Classic India is exactly as advertised. Expect to find all of the quintessential North Indian staples done with aplomb. What sets Classic India apart, however, are their incredible biriyanis. Beautifully perfumed with cardamom and saffron and studded with hearty chunks of chicken or lamb, they are rich while still being delicate, spiced without unbearable heat, and very, very complex. (6914 Querbes)

