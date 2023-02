“This butcher shop and lunch/brunch spot by day is also a wine bar by night, but it’s probably best known for its sandwiches and show-stopping, heart-stopping Purple Rain ice cream, made with cream cheese and blueberries.”

Boucherie Provisions

This butcher shop and lunch/brunch spot by day is also a wine bar by night, but it’s probably best known for its sandwiches — brisket, Cubano, halloumi, turkey and burgers — not to mention its show-stopping, heart-stopping Purple Rain ice cream, made with cream cheese and blueberries. Formerly located a few blocks west and known as Provisions 1268, this spot has diversified and evolved into a shop/bar with broad appeal beyond its previous incarnation as a prix fixe dinner destination.

