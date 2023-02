The city has responded to the federal government’s plan to prioritize High Frequency Rail with a push for a project that would be more competitive with air and car travel in terms of efficiency, comfort and speed.

In response to the federal government prioritizing High Frequency Rail (HFR) in the Quebec City/Toronto corridor, the City of Montreal unanimously passed a motion on Monday to push for a High Speed Rail (HSR) project instead. Given that the HFR project would share existing rail lines with CN and CP commercial service, it would only slightly reduce travel time between major cities.

As cited in the motion, a HSR project in the Quebec City/Toronto corridor — where one third of Canada’s population lives — would not only help Canada meet its greenhouse gas emission targets, but it would present significant competition with air and car travel in terms of efficiency, comfort and speed.

To read the motion in its entirety, please see the embed below.

Motion for High Speed Rail in the Quebec-Toronto Corridor 🚄



Here is an English translation of the final text adopted unanimously last night at Montreal City Council (with friendly amendments from the administration) ⬇️#polmtl #cdnpoli cc #polqc #qcpoli #onpoli #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/N8aMXmwlE5 — Craig Sauvé (@CraigSauve) February 21, 2023 Montreal passes motion for High Speed Rail in the Quebec City/Toronto corridor

