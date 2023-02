Montreal has been included alongside other reputable cycling cities like Copenhagen, Melbourne and Strasbourg.

According to a report by CNN Travel, Montreal is one of the 10 best cities in the world to see while cycling.

Last year, the City of Montreal announced Vision Vélo 2023–2027, which plans to add 200 kilometres of safe cycling lanes, with 10 new/improved bike paths as part of the Réseau express vélo (REV) by 2027.

Also included on the list of the best cycling cities in the world are Copenhagen, Melbourne and Strasbourg, among others.

“Since the 1980s, Montreal has invested in bike infrastructure with hundreds of kilometres of paths and lanes. Now, the city plans to expand, by adding about 200 kilometres of protected, dedicated bike lanes over the next five years. Visitors can already bike between six of Montreal’s favorite parks: The famous Mount Royal as well as Parc Frédéric-Back, Parc Jarry, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Parc Maisonneuve and Île-de-la-Visitation in the Prairies River. The Réseau Express Vélo (REV) provides fast cycling across some of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods without facing any car traffic.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared the news via Twitter, referring to Montreal as a model of active and safe mobility.

Montréal est nommée l’une des meilleures villes cyclables au monde par @CNNTravel!



Un résultat qui s’explique par notre vaste réseau cyclable et notre Vision vélo 2023-27 qui fait la part belle à la mobilité active et sécuritaire.



📸 Eva Blue #polmtl https://t.co/uy7kWhvq1T — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 21, 2023

