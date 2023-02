“Fucked Up does anthems expertly, and these 11 tight, catchy, urgent pieces clock in at a lean 40 minutes. The album’s brevity makes it easy to get drawn into instant replayability.”

Fucked Up, One Day (Matador)

Written and recorded in three eight-hour sessions by guitarist Mike Haliechuk in late 2019 and completed remotely during the peak of COVID lockdowns (with the rest of the band committing to spend no more than 24 hours apiece on their contributions), One Day came by its title honestly. The backstory is interesting, but what of the result? Alongside being one of Canada’s finest bands, their 2011 opus David Comes to Life holds its own among the very best popular music recordings of the 21st century so far. Several projects later, the Toronto hardcore legends have yet to strike back with the same level of intensity. And by no means are they obliged to. But all that said, One Day comes closer than ever, and finds immediate impact on its own two legs. Fucked Up does anthems expertly and these 11 tight, catchy, urgent pieces clock in at a lean 40 minutes. Covering familiar territory and putting some new spin on their beloved spirit, the album’s brevity relative to Fucked Up’s catalogue makes it easy to get drawn into instant replayability, which in turn adds to its immediate relatability. In chaotic hours, One Day brings a welcome wind to the weary inhale-exhale cycle of the times. 9/10 Trial Track: “One Day”

“One Day” by Fucked Up, from the album One Day

For more on Fucked Up, please visit the band’s website.

This review was originally published in the February 2023 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.