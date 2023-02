Despite the sad passing of Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte, last week’s Groundhog Day seems to have gotten Canadians in the mood for the Bill Murray classic.

Everything Everywhere All at Once and Groundhog Day top streaming charts in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, which is available in Canada via Prime Video.

In second and third place are Groundhog Day (CTV) and TÁR (VOD).

