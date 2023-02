GOAL Initiatives welcomes the Kamúy chef and the Haitian Montreal musician to the Burgundy Lion for a very special event.

GOAL Initiatives is hosting a pop-up event at the Burgundy Lion pub on Feb. 19 (5 p.m.), with food and music inspired by Caribbean carnival.

Paul Toussaint, the owner and executive chef of Kamúy, will be collaborating with Burgundy Lion chef Michel Childe on the menu, while participants will receive an accompanying set of four drinks per person. Haitian Montreal musician Paul Beaubrun (who some will know as a multi-instrumentalist for Arcade Fire) and DJ Kolo will provide the music, and an art exhibition by Darwin Doleyres will be mounted on site.

Proceeds from the event are benefitting GOAL, the Montreal non-profit organization that promotes youth soccer for wellness.

For more information and to purchase tickets ($89.31), please click here.

For our latest in arts, please visit the Arts & Life section.