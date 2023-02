“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Montreal, with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday. The snow is forecast to begin around midnight tonight.

Conditions are expected to make travel difficult due to reduced visibility.

“Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Please be careful out there.

