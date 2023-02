A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined Canadians’ perceptions of private vs. public healthcare in Canada.

3 in 4 Quebecers believe low-income families will suffer if healthcare privatization increases

The study found that 3 in 4 Quebecers (77%) believe that low-income individuals and families will suffer more if healthcare privatization increases.

On average, 71% of Canadians agree with the sentiment, including 82% of Liberal, 92% of NDP and 49% of Conservative supporters.

“As the federal government holds one-on-one meetings with the country’s premiers to hash out the details of a $46-billion injection of funds into Canada’s health system, the debate over privatization continues with some jurisdictions increasingly exploring private care options as the new money becomes within reach.

“Three-quarters of those living in households earning less than $100,000 annually believe lower income Canadians will suffer more if privatization increases. Two-thirds in the highest-income households agree.”

