According to a study by Léger, 2 in 3 Quebecers (63%) agree that the Quebec government doesn’t spend enough money on the healthcare system in the province.

Majorities of Canadians in provinces across the country also believe the same about their respective provincial governments, with 69% of Canadians agreeing with the same sentiment overall.

The study also found that 9 in 10 Quebecers (89%) say they are worried about the state of healthcare in Quebec.

Majorities of Canadians are also worried that they will not receive good care if they need to go to the emergency room (67%), and agree that it is difficult to access healthcare in their province (63%).

