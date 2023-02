Support for UBI is highest among women, those who are more educated and those with lower incomes.

1 in 2 Canadians would pay 1% to 2% more in income tax for a universal basic income of $40K/year

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, half of Canadians (47%) say they would be willing to pay 1% to 2% more income tax if it would allow for the creation of a universal basic income (UBI) in Canada of $40,000 per year.

The study found that support for UBI generally increases with education, with 55% support among university graduates, but just 44% among respondents who had only completed high school.

Support for UBI decreases with income, with 59% support among those making less than $50,000 per year, compared with 39% among those making over $100,000.

Women (54%) are also more likely than men (39%) to say they would pay 1% to 2% more in income tax towards a universal basic income in Canada of $40,000 per year.

For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute found that 3 in 5 Canadians were in favour of a universal basic income in Canada as high as $30,000 per year.

This article was previously published on Dec. 1, 2022 and updated on Feb. 16, 2023.

