Christian Bale as a 19th century detective in The Pale Blue Eye, the Québécois version of comedy competition show LOL, new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Vikings: Valhalla and more.

What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, Crave and CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Pale Blue Eye (new on Netflix)

Christian Bale stars in The Pale Blue Eye (Jan. 6) as veteran detective Augustus Landor investigating a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet who will eventually become the world-famous author Edgar Allan Poe. From the director of Crazy Heart and Out of the Furnace.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla (Jan. 12) starts streaming this week and picks up with more adventures featuring the brave trio Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) — the most famous Viking explorer in history — his strong-willed sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), the ambitious prince of Norway.

The new cooking reality show Pressure Cooker (Jan. 6) features 11 chefs living under the same roof who use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

LOL: Qui Le Dernier? (new on Prime Video)

If you liked the Jay Baruchel-hosted LOL, the Quebec version hosted by Patrick Huard is available to stream on Prime. LOL: Qui Le Dernier? (Jan. 6) Is basically a show that brings together a group of comedians, and if they laugh, they lose.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Disney Plus

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (new on Disney Plus)

Beauty and the Beast is celebrating its 30th anniversary and Disney has put together a special honouring the event. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Jan. 6) blends animated and live-action in a special that showcases the fan-favourite movie, along with new musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the classic story.

For Spiderman fans, the first episode of the animated Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Jan. 11) starts streaming this week. Spidey, our favourite web-slinger, is teaming up with Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy) and Miles Morales to make up the Spidey Team, with some assistance from Spidey’s comical but loyal Spider-bot, TRACE-E.

The finale of the first season of Willow (Jan. 11) hits this week. If you haven’t gotten around to watching the show, you have just enough time to catch up on the first six episodes before the finale.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Crave

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 (new on Crave)

Season 15 of the OG RuPaul’s Drag Race starts streaming tonight with two new episodes. While the show has many variations and has been going strong for decades, the show manages to remain fresh.

On Jan 12., you’ll be able to stream the first episodes of two new shows. First, The Climb is about amateur climbers who go through a series of mental and physical challenges in a competition to crown the world’s best amateur climber. You’ll also be able to stream Velma, the new animated series based on everyone’s favourite bespeckled Scoobie Doo character.

There are lots of movies newly available to stream on Crave as of Jan. 6, including The Northman, Paddington, Carol and The Innocents.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on CBC Gem

Death and Nightingales (new on CBC Gem)

Jamie Dornan stars in Death and Nightingales (Jan. 6), an epic tale of love, betrayal, deception and revenge set in the Irish countryside in 1885. The three-episode miniseries from 2018 is based on a novel by Eugene McCabe.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel