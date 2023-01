Eddie Murphy vs. Jonah Hill in You People, J.Lo in Shotgun Wedding, Jason Segel’s series Shrinking, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Pamela Anderson’s Pamela, a love story & more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Pamela, a love story (new on Netflix)

Though it was one of last year’s more high-profile miniseries, Pam & Tommy drew the ire of one of its protagonists, Pamela Anderson. With the new documentary Pamela, a love story (Jan. 31), she regains some control over her story as it explores her small-town beginnings to becoming one of the world’s most famous blondes.

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill star in Netflix original film You People (Jan. 27), directed and written by Kenya Barris (Girls Trip and Coming to America 2). This comedy is about how a new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. It also features an incredible supporting cast, including Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Rhea Perlman and Elliot Gould.

Ruby Stokes stars in the new Netflix detective series Lockwood & Co (Jan. 27), about a girl with psychic abilities joining two teen boys at the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co. to fight the deadly spirits plaguing London, doing their best to save the day without any adult supervision. You might recognize Ruby Stokes as Francesca from Bridgerton.

As usual, many films are added on Netflix on the 1st of the month. As of Feb. 1, you can stream Mystic River, Closer, Blow, Blue Valentine, Crazy Stupid Love, Spawn and The Wedding Planner (among others).

New on Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding (new on Prime Video)

Trailers for Shotgun Wedding (Jan. 27) went viral last year because of the film’s insane twists and turns. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in this action romance about a marriage party held hostage in a tropical paradise. Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin fill out the supporting cast.

New on Disney Plus

Black Panther Wakanda Forever (new on Disney Plus)

If you missed it in theatres, the multiple-Oscar nominee Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Feb. 1) hits streaming this week. A new Black Panther must be chosen to grapple with the death of its lead star. While an interesting attempt to break from the Marvel formula, it can’t quite escape expectations of the superhero genre as defined by Disney.

New on Apple TV+

Shrinking (new on Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ has been killing it with new, groundbreaking TV series like Severance and Ted Lasso. Can their new comedy series, Shrinking (Jan. 27), live up to that reputation? Jason Segel is both co-creator and star in this show about a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Jimmy has lost his wife and wants to try a new approach to his loss, but it is unclear how this will help others. Co-stars Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford.

New on Crave

Black Ice (new on Crave)

Premiering Feb. 2 at 9 p.m., as part of Crave’s Black History Month content, you will be able to stream the documentary Black Ice (Feb. 2). Exploring the history of Black hockey players, from the creation of Canada’s Colored Hockey League to their inclusion into the NHL, highlighting their often-overlooked and marginalized contributions to the game. The documentary features P.K. Subban.

If you’re looking for something spooky, last year’s Firestarter (Feb. 3) remake is also available to stream. The Stephen King adaptation stars Zac Efron and Kurtwood Smith.

New on Criterion Channel

I Am Not Your Negro (new on Criterion Channel)

Paying homage to Black History Month, the Criterion Channel has assembled a wide-ranging collection celebrating Black American History. The series includes (among others) Portrait of Jason, Sounder, Losing Ground and The Inheritance.

Criterion is also putting a spotlight on James Baldwin featuring three features and three shorts about the iconic African-African writer. The spotlight includes 2016’s award-winning documentary, I Am Not Your Negro directed by Raoul Peck.

Romance is in the air and Criterion Channel is ready for your St. Valentine’s Day celebrations. Their spotlight on cinematic romance spans over 90 years, starting with Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights. The other films included are Summertime, Pillow Talk, Tootsie, Mississippi Masala and Chungking Express.

Queer film fans will no doubt be jumping for joy as Criterion puts on an expansive retrospective on British filmmaker Derek Jarman, who passed away of AIDS in 1994. The program features Caravaggio, The Garden, Edward II and Blue. Many of the films star his muse and frequent collaborator Tilda Swinton.

These spotlights are just a small snapshot of what’s premiering this month. Some other notable films available to stream starting Feb. 1 include All I Desire, Boy Meets Girl, The Killers (1946), The Tarnished Angels and Thunder on the Hill.

New on CBC Gem

John Lewis: Good Trouble (new on CBC Gem)

As part of their Black History Month showcase, two documentaries are available to stream on CBC Gem at the top of the month. John Lewis: Good Trouble (Feb. 1) is about the recently deceased representative John Lewis and his fight for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. Another biographical documentary, Toni Morrison: The Pieces (Feb. 1), examines author Toni Morrison’s life and legacy through the eyes of friends, colleagues and peers.

