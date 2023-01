What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Jan. 10

The immersive installation Dernière Minute at PHI Centre

19th century photography in Alexander Henderson – Art and Nature at the McCord Museum

Canadian musical Come From Away at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

British post-punk band Dry Cleaning play la Tulipe

UQAM presents the FrostCommFest lip sync battle at le Belmont

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.