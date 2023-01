What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Vernissage for Stanley Février’s les vies possibles/ menm vye tintin (remix) at UdeM

La Lumière Collective presents an in situ screening & performance

Jam Session with Jim Doxas, Adrian Vedady & Marie Fatima Rudolf at Upstairs Jazz

Indie rock, art punk & alt-pop bands Dari Bay, Pressure Pin and Frownline play Casa del Popolo

Ramzilla at le Système

