What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, Jan. 13

Finissage for Courtney Clinton’s exhibition Post-Monumental at BBAM! Gallery

Studio 54 dance party at l’Escogriffe

Drum & Bass Collider party at Foufounes, Friday the 13th edition

Saturday, Jan. 14

Another Tool in the Shed album/book launch & MTL all-star country/bluegrass folk jam

Local metal band Sword plays Théâtre Corona with Deraps

Tony Dancer and Matt Salaciak at le Système

Sunday, Jan. 15

Last day for Shary Boyle Palace of Me at the Museum of Fine Arts

DIIP featuring Zed Cezard at Cabaret Mado

High Five live at Vices & Versa brewpub

