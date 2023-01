What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Jan. 6

Old Port skating DJ party

Dawn Tyler Watson plays Upstairs Jazz Bar & Grill

Les Cowboys Fringants play the Bell Centre

Saturday, Jan. 7

The Violet Hour Book Club presents The End of Eddy

The Montreal Canadiens vs. the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre

Montreal bands the JEM and the Unfamiliars play Turbo Haüs

Sunday, Jan. 8

Shary Boyle: Outside the Palace of Me exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts until Jan. 15

Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter screens at Cinéma Public

David Bowie 4Ever & Ever

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.