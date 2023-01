Bones and All, starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, is streaming now on VOD.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 5 horror movies streaming right now.

The top 5 horror movies streaming in Canada

“A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.”

Directed by Mark Mylod. Available on Disney Plus.

“A man (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister (Keke Palmer) discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.”

Directed by Jordan Peele. Available on VOD.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

Directed by Parker Finn. Available on Paramount+.

“Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman (Georgina Campbell) books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double-booked, and a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening. Before long, mysterious sounds draw her to other parts of the house where terrifying discoveries prove there’s a lot more for her to fear than just an unexpected house guest.”

Directed by Zach Cregger. Available on Disney+.

“Based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.”

Directed by Luca Guadagnino. Available on VOD.

