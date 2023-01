The Menu tops streaming charts in Canada for third straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for a third straight week is black comedy horror film The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, which is streaming in Canada via Disney+.

“A couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.”

In second and third place are Everything Everywhere All at Once (Prime Video) and The Banshees of Inisherin (Disney+).

The Menu tops streaming charts in Canada for second straight week

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.