The Menu debuts at #1 in Canada on streaming

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada last week. Topping the charts is black comedy horror film The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, which is streaming in Canada via Disney+.

“A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.”

In second and third place are Bullet Train (Prime Video) and Knives Out (Disney+).

The Menu has debuted at #1 in Canada on streaming.

