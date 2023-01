The acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is streaming in Canada on Crave.

The Last of Us is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.”

In second and third place are Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Prime Video) and That 90’s Show (Netflix).

The Last of Us is the #1 TV show streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.