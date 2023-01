21-year-old Nicous D’Andre Spring, who should have been released from prison the day prior to his death, was reportedly treated “like a rabid animal” by staff.

The family of a man who died after being pepper-sprayed and fitted with a spit hood at Bordeaux prison is calling for a systemic racism investigation. Nicous D’Andre Spring, 21, was arrested on Dec. 20 and should have been released following a Dec. 23 bail hearing. He died in hospital from injuries on Dec. 25.

According to the Red Coalition, a civil rights advocacy organization helping the family to file a complaint with Quebec’s ombudsman, D’Andre Spring was getting support to manage his mental health around the time of his death.

“Correction officers are supposed to be trained to deal with inmates with special needs, but they treated him like a rabid animal!” —Sarafina Dennie, sister of Nicous D’Andre Spring

The Red Coalition is holding a press conference to provide more details on Saturday. The organization has said that they “will assist the family of Nicous D’Andre Spring in seeking justice and accountability. Enough is enough is enough.”

“We believe what happened to Nicous is the tip of the iceberg within the Quebec jail system. The government needs to get behind the walls and launch a system-wide investigation to find out what’s going on in there. The community must also be involved in the process.” —Joel DeBellefeuille, Red Coalition executive director/founder

CBC reported that a correctional officer and an administrator at Bordeaux were temporarily suspended “following a preliminary analysis of the incident.” Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel tweeted that he wants answers and accountability for what happened.

