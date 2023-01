The 7% increase in the minimum wage, which is approximately equal to the current rate of inflation in Quebec, represents “the largest increase in current dollars and the highest in percentage terms since 1995.”

Quebec to raise minimum wage by $1 to $15.25 per hour on May 1

Minimum wage in Quebec will be increased by $1 per hour to $15.25 on May 1. This corresponds to a 7% increase in the minimum wage, approximately equal to the current rate of inflation in Quebec.

According to Quebec Premier François Legault, the minimum wage increase represents “the largest increase in Quebec in current dollars and the highest in percentage terms since 1995.”

À compter du 1er mai, le salaire minimum passera de 14,25 $ à 15,25 $ l’heure au Québec.



C’est la bonification la plus importante au Québec en dollars courants et la plus élevée en termes de pourcentage depuis 1995. pic.twitter.com/glMe6hdBjl — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 18, 2023 Quebec to raise minimum wage by $1 to $15.25 per hour on May 1

A cross-Canada survey in October 2021 found that almost half the country believes that the minimum wage should be tied to the level of inflation.

