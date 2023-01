The downtown boutique will be selling the 514-themed Dunk Lows this Friday, four days ahead of the wide release.

The recently announced Nike “Montreal Bagel” Dunk Low shoes will be available in the city a little earlier than planned thanks to an early access launch by Off The Hook. The downtown boutique (1021 Ste-Catherine W.) will be selling the bagel-coloured, sesame-seed-dotted (no they’re not actual sesame seeds) sneakers this Friday, Jan. 13, four days ahead of the wide release on Jan. 17.

Off The Hook is prompting those who are interested in buying the new Nike shoes this Friday to sign up to their newsletter for more details about the launch. The bagel dunks cost $160.

