American sneaker giants Nike are going to release a pair of Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel” shoes at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. The bagel-coloured shoes with a sprinkle of sesame-seed off-white, and the signature swoosh as a nod to Quebec, will retail for $120 USD.

“You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk. Bringing fresh-baked style to the streets, this delicacy of a design rings you in with carb-lover colours, plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province. Garnished with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-coloured sole, it’s satisfyingly easy to style — ’cause everything goes better on top of a bagel.”

Nike Dunk Low "Montreal Bagel" releases on 1/17! — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 4, 2023

