Nike has released its Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel” shoes and they’re already sold out

American sneaker giants Nike officially released their Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel” shoes at 10 a.m. this morning, and they’re already sold out. The bagel-coloured shoes with a sprinkle of sesame-seed off-white, and the signature swoosh as a nod to Quebec, will retail for $120 USD.

“You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk. Bringing fresh-baked style to the streets, this delicacy of a design rings you in with carb-lover colours, plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province. Garnished with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-coloured sole, it’s satisfyingly easy to style — ’cause everything goes better on top of a bagel.”

Nike Dunk Low "Montreal Bagel" releases on 1/17! pic.twitter.com/q5bDnlw5i0 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 4, 2023 Nike has released its Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel” shoes and they’re already sold out

This article was originally published on Jan. 7 and updated on Jan. 17, 2023.

