Between 3 and 6 drinks are considered a cancer risk while more than 7 put you at risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction.

New Canadian alcohol guidelines recommend drinking no more than two drinks per week

New alcohol guidelines from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) recommends that Canadians consume no more than two drinks per week to avoid serious health risks. The new Canadian guidelines day that drinking between three and six drinks per week puts you at risk for various forms of cancer, such as breast and colorectal cancer, while drinking more than seven puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke.

The CCSA is also pushing for mandatory labelling for alcohol, including citing cancer risks on packaging as well as detailing how many standard servings are contained in every bottle.

Previous Canadian alcohol guidelines, from 2011, recommended a maximum of 15 drinks for men and 10 drinks for women per week to reduce the risk of long-term health problems. The new guidelines do not differentiate by gender.

